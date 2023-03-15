Trailer for new Little Richard documentary features Mick Jagger, Paul McCartney & more

Photo courtesy of Magnolia Pictures

Little Richard is the subject of a new documentary, and now we’re getting a first look at the film.

A trailer has just been released for Little Richard: I Am Everything, which was directed by Lisa Cortés. The trailer features archival footage of the music icon, along with interview snippets from the likes of Mick Jagger, Paul McCartney, Billy Porter and director John Waters.

Not only does the film delve into Little Richard’s music history, the trailer makes it clear that it also touches upon Richard’s struggle to embrace his queerness, with the film interviewing several black and queer scholars. As the description notes, the film “tells the story of the Black queer origins of rock n’ roll, exploding the whitewashed canon of American pop music to reveal the innovator – the originator – Richard Penniman” aka Little Richard.

Little Richard: I Am Everything, which had its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January, opens April 21.

