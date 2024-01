Netflix just released a trailer for The Greatest Night in Pop, a documentary about the making of “We Are The World”. It will include footage of artists like Lionel Richie, Michael Jackson, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, and more! There are also interview clips from many of the artists who participated!

The Greatest Night in Pop will have its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, which takes place January 18–28 in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah. It will debut January 29 on Netflix.