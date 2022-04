The trailer for George Michael Freedom Uncut is out.

The docu-film drops near what would have been George’s 59th birthday. Drops June 22

This docu-film is George’s final work and he narrates it.

Artists featured in the docu-film include Mary J. Blige, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Nile Rogers and more.

Do you plan to watch the docu film? What is your favorite George Michael album?