Disney has just released the trailer for the reboot of Mighty Ducks. The series, Mighty Ducks: Game Changers is set for release on Disney Plus next year. Emilio Estevez, the star of the first film, will be returning for the reboot as Coach Gordon Bombay in a continuation of the film. We do know that the series will consist of ten episodes, but that’s about all that’s known so far. How many times have you seen Mighty Ducks?