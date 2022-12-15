Trailer released for ‘Spinning Gold,’ biopic on Casablanca Records’ Neil Bogart

Spinning Gold Movie/Hero Entertainment Group

We are getting our first real look at the upcoming movie about music producer Neil Bogart and Casablanca Records. The film, Spinning Gold, hits theaters March 31 and tells the story of the producer credited with launching the careers of such artists as Donna Summer, Gladys Knight, Parliament Funkadelic, The Village People and even KISS.

The movie stars Tony winner Jeremy Jordan as Bogart, with a cast that also includes Michelle Monaghan, Dan Fogler, Jay Pharoah, Chris Redd, Michael Ian Black and Sebastian Maniscalco.

In addition, X Ambassadors vocalist Sam Harris plays KISS’ Paul Stanley, with Casey Likes as Gene Simmons and All Time Low’s Alex Gaskarth as Peter Criss. Other artists portrayed in the film include George Clinton, played by Wiz Khalifa; Ron Isley, played by Jason Derulo; Gladys Knight, played by Ledisi; Bill Withers, played by Pink Sweat$; and Donna Summer, played by Tayla Parx.

