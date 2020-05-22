Train goes to the dogs with new charity single

Sunken Forest/Columbia Records

Sunken Forest/Columbia Records By ANDREA DRESDALE, ABC News

Train's new single is a real dog -- literally.

It's called "Rescue Dog," a portion of the proceeds from which will go to support North Shore Animal League America, a Long Island, N.Y.-based no-kill shelter and adoption agency that's been helping animals for more than 75 years.

The video features shot-from-home footage of the members of Train playing the song, as well as tons of footage of adorable dogs. Some of them are shown with the people who adopted them from the League, including ABC's Robin Roberts, Ginger Zee and Lara Spencer.

The video opens with a message from Beth Stern, Howard Stern's wife. The Sterns are longtime supporters of the League and its work. In a statement, Train singer Pat Monahan says the song was "inspired by the great work that Beth and Howard Stern do to save animals and find great homes for them."

He adds, "It was a lot of fun to write and it will be even more fun to help continue what the Sterns have done for so many years.”

The timing of the single coincides with the fact that May 20 was National Rescue Dog Day.



Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.