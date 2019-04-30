Train plans new single, new album…and maybe Broadway?

Brendan Walter

Train kicks off a tour with the Goo Goo Dolls June 7, and during the tour, the band will have some new music to play: A new single is on the way, according to frontman Pat Monahan.

Speaking to Forbes, Monahan says in a few weeks, Train plans to release a one-off track while he writes the group's next album. "The album that I want to write is not going to sound exactly like the song you guys will hear. I've been writing the next album and this song won't fit on it," he explains.

"It seemed like a perfect segue from [our last single] 'Call Me Sir,' and then into what will be next is much more of like, a first Train album kind of vibe," he adds.

Train's first album, a self-titled affair, came out in 1998 and included their classic "Meet Virginia."

Monahan says he'd like to release the new album -- which will be the follow up to 2017's A Girl. A Bottle. A Boat. -- at the end of this year or the beginning of 2020, ahead of the band's fan cruise, Sail Across the Sun. After that, he says he'd like to do something different.

"I think honestly I'd like to tear it down a little bit and go do an acoustic tour," he tells Forbes. "Just do little thousand-person clubs maybe, and play songs people want to hear, but then the entire new album. I think that would be a lot of fun."

He adds, "Then maybe I'll steal Bruce Springsteen's idea in 10 years and we can go to Broadway."

While Train has never performed on Broadway, Monahan himself has: In 2018, he was a guest vocalist in the classical music-meets-classic rock production Rocktopia.

