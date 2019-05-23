Train's Pat Monahan explains why it's important to hang with fans on Sail Across the Sun cruise

Courtesy of SixthmanTrain’s Pat Monahan is dishing even more details about the band’s upcoming Sail Across the Sun fan cruise, now in its sixth year.

The frontman tells People that if you think this is the type of fan cruise where the band hops on just for their performance and then leaves, think again. He’s all about hanging with the fans -- both on and off the boat.

“It’s a chance for Train fans -- and we’re more friends than anything -- to get together and really spend time,” Monahan tells People. “They spend their lives taking care of me, and it’s my four days to take care of them.”

He says he encourages all the other musical guests on the cruise to do the same. When bands in the past spent the trip in their cabins, they weren’t invited back.

“That’s not the spirit of what we’re trying to do,” he says. “This is like, ‘Let’s go to the pool together!'”

In addition to performances, the cruise will include a wide range of activities, from yoga classes to talent competitions to arts-and-crafts like painting trucker hats.

The cruise will set sail next February 14-18 and will travel from Miami to Nassau and Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas aboard the Norwegian Pearl.

