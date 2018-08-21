Trans-Siberian Orchestra Announces 20th Anniversary Winter Tour

Are you ready for the holidays? The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is.

The group popular for touring with Christmas music is heading on the road again to celebrate their 20th anniversary.

This year’s theme is “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve.” TSO will perform in 65 different U.S. cities during November and December.

Ticket go on sale nationally on September 14th.

Have you ever seen TSO live? Do you own any of their albums? Are you ready to start thinking about the holidays?