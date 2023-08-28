Trans-Siberian Orchestra Announces ‘Ghosts Of Christmas Eve’ Tour

Sure, it’s still late August. But it’s not too early to make some holiday plans with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

The legendary heavy metal holiday act just announced its 2023 tour, “The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve: The Best Of TSO And More”.

The tour will include a whopping 104 performances in 62 cities, starting Nov. 15th in Green Bay, WI and wrapping up Dec. 30th in St. Paul, MN – with both matinee and evening performances at most stops.

TSO will also keep its holiday tradition of donating at least $1 for every ticket sold to charity.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 15th.