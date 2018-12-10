Trans-Siberian Orchestra Is Coming! Listen To Our Interview We got a chance to chat with TSO’s Al Pitrelli and he gave us a little insight on what to expect at Friday night’s show at the BB&T Center! ~ Bill https://www.sunny1079.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/Al-Pitrelli-Trans-Siberian-Orchestra.mp3 #AlPitrelli#TransSiberianOrchestraTSO SHARE RELATED CONTENT Buddy Is Alive And Well And Pillow Fighting In Boston! Kevin Hart WILL NOT Be Hosting The Oscars! History Comes To Life Fun Facts About Christmas Songs That We NEVER Knew George W Delivers An Awesome Eulogy For His Dad Bob Dole Salutes H.W. Bush