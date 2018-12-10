Trans-Siberian Orchestra Is Coming! Listen To Our Interview

We got a chance to chat with TSO’s Al Pitrelli and he gave us a little insight on what to expect at Friday night’s show at the BB&T Center! ~ Bill

