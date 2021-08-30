Trans-Siberian Orchestra Return With Winter Tour

Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be back this Christmas season, announcing a massive winter tour on Monday. And we do mean massive – the band will perform 99 shows in 59 cities, starting Nov. 17th and running through Dec. 30th. The tour will not only mark TSO’s return to the stage for the first time since 2019, but also the 25th anniversary of their album Christmas Eve and Other Stories. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Sept. 17th. Have you ever seen TSO live? When do you typically start listening to Christmas music?