Transform Your To-Do List With Your Zodiac Sign

If you’re in to astrology and have a to-do list a mile long, well check this out.

Astrologer Andrada Dara suggests creating a to-do list that’s compatible with your sign.

Virgo, Scorpio, Capricorn – Practice delegating. Ask questions like, does this item on my list need to be done now, by me, or at all?

Taurus, Cancer, Libra – Find a balance to make sure you are a priority in your list of things to do. Add some things to the list that are just for you like reading, sleeping, etc.

Aries, Gemini, Leo – These signs respond to accomplishments so create a “Ta-Da” list to show all of the things you’ve completed. Seeing tasks that have been completed will help you move along your to-do list.

Sagittarius, Aquarius, Pisces – Writing a to-do list isn’t a favorite of people who fall under these signs, so create a “To-Be” list instead. Ask yourself who you want to be or what do you want to put out into the world. Big picture goals are easier for this sign to write down instead of daily tasks.

Do you follow astrology? Do you read your horoscope? Do you believe in astrology?