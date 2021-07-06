Transformers: Rise of the Beasts inspired by Terminator 2

The Transformers franchise finds inspiration in many things as well as other movies.

The ‘Transformers: Rise of The Beasts’ will be inspired by ‘Terminator 2’.

The director of the movie said, “I think you’ll feel the sense of a journey and expedition in this film. This go-around that connects all of those to what you’re saying. Terminator 2 is classic. The heaviness of the metal, if you will, all that stuff plays into it. So I think when you’re looking at our film and looking at sort of where we’re taking it, we kind of want to bring that classic expedition, that classic journey through New York and where we go from there.”

What is your favorite Transformers movie? Which Transformers character is your favorite?