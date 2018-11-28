Transgender asylum seeker allegedly abused in ICE custody, autopsy shows

Lawyers for the family of a transgender immigrant who died in ICE custody in May say she was physically abused while in US custody.

Furthermore, they said that she died from insufficient medical care.

Roxsana Hernández Rodriguez, 33, an HIV positive transgender woman fleeing Honduras, died on May 25.

ICE said in a statement that Rodriguez preliminary cause of death was identified as a heart attack.

But a private autopsy paid for by the Transgender Law Center, which is representing Hernandez’s family, suggests she most likely died from severe dehydration, complicated by her HIV status.

Additionally, the autopsy found bruising on her body that suggests she was shackled tightly at the wrists and beaten on her back and abdomen, lawyers for her family said.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement released a statement on the matter citing that it could not speak to the validity of the private autopsy but deny claims of Rodriguez sustaining abuse in ICE custody, CNN reports.

“Allegations that she was abused in ICE custody are false,” the statement said. “A review of Hernandez’s death conducted by ICE Health Service Corps medical professionals confirmed that she suffered from a history of untreated HIV. At no time did the medical personnel treating Ms. Hernandez at Cibola General Hospital or Lovelace Medical Center raise any issues of suspected physical abuse.”