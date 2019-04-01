Travelers Plagued by Flight Delays Due to System Failures

Travelers wishing this morning’s flight delays are actually just an April Fool’s joke are disappointed that the delays are real.
Flights are stuck on the ground at airports across the country this morning because of system-wide outages.
In some cases, such as with Southwest Airlines, customers are unable to login. The response from the site is, “Web site can’t handle log-in.We are currently unable to complete your request. Please try again later.”
Southwest tweeted to a frustrated passenger, “It’s affecting our flights system wide, and we’re working to see if it’s affecting any other carriers this morning as well.”

Delta is telling passengers pretty much the same thing, tweeting, “we are currently working diligently to get it back up and running.”

The FAA says outages also are affecting United, JetBlue, and Alaska Airlines.

