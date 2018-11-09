Traveling For Thanksgiving? TSA Says It Will Be Unprecedented

If you are flying somewhere for Thanksgiving, be prepared for a lot of other people making the trip with you.

The Transportation Security Administration estimates 25 million people will travel this Thanksgiving. That’s up 7 percent from last year.

The Thanksgiving rush is longer than most people think. The travel season begins on November 16th and runs through November 26th.

The TSA recommends downloading the My TSA app so you are up to date on what you can bring through security.

Are you flying for Thanksgiving? When are you leaving? Do you have any holiday travel hacks?