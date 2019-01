Traveling with kids isn’t always the easiest thing to do. One dad resorted to desperate measures during a recent trip with his young daughter. In this video the dad is seen lovingly dragging his daughter through the Washington Dulles International Airport baggage claim by the hood of her jacket. The man who posted the video says the little girl wasn’t screaming or crying, she was just laid back and enjoying the ride with another girl, presumably her sister, walking about 20 feet behind.