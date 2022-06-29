Travis Barker Hospitalized

Travis Barker was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon in Los Angeles for an unknown medical condition.

He was seen being escorted out of an ambulance on a stretcher with Kourtney Kardashian by his side.

Travis was reportedly hospitalized in the past for blood clots and in 2018, he survived a plane crash that left him with third-degree burns that covered 65% of his body.

Additionally, Travis posted a rather concerning tweet that may be referring to his current health state, but some speculate he is referencing a song collaboration with Machine Gun Kelley that was titled “God Save Me.”

God save me — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 28, 2022

The health scare comes just one month after Travis and Kourtney officially tied the knot during a lavish wedding in Portofino, Italy.

We wish Travis a safe and speedy recovery!