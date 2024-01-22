Featured Story | Jennifer & Bill

By Jennifer Ross |

Travis Shows His Love On The Field For Taylor

Jason Kelce stole the limelight from Taylor Swift with his shirtless beer-chugging as brother Travis helped steer Chiefs to win over Bills – after meeting megastar for first time amid rumors of ‘frosty relations’

  • Jason Kelce was seen storming through the window of the VIP suite of Highmark Stadium on Sunday night
  • Bills fans were left stunned when Jason suddenly jumped down into their section during their playoff game with the Chiefs
  • Taylor Swift was seen celebrating with Kelce who is the brother of her boyfriend and star tight end Travis 