Treasury Dept Says 80 Million Will Receive Stimulus Checks This Week

Might want to hit up your banking app; there could be a few extra bucks in your account.

According to the Treasury Department, 80 million Americans should see that coronavirus stimulus check direct deposited this week.

Speaking Monday, the Department also said they expect a “large majority of eligible Americans” to receive the payment within the next two weeks.

Those who have already filed their 2019 and/or 2018 taxes plus have authorized direct deposit will get their money first, while those without direct deposit or haven’t filed returns, or don’t receive social security will get theirs later.

Have you gotten the money yet? What will it go towards?

