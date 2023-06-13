Treat Williams Remembered

Actor Treat Williams is dead at the age of 71. Williams, who was the star of ‘Everwood’ and ‘Hair,’ died yesterday afternoon in a motorcycle accident. The crash took place near his Vermont home after slamming his motorbike into an oncoming Honda being driven by a 35-year old man who was turning left into a parking lot. His agent, says a car cut him off while Williams was trying to make a turn. He went on to say Williams “was an actor’s actor…he’s been the heart of the Hollywood since the late 1970s” and “he was really proud of his performance this year.” With over 120 credits to his name, Williams career spanned decades across both TV and movies. His other credits included “Things to Do in Denver When you’re Dead”, “Heart of Dixie”, and the TV shows “Blue Bloods”, “The Late Shift”, “Chicago Fire”, and “Chesapeake Shores”. He also appeared in several Hallmark movies, and the Netflix musical “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square”.