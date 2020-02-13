“Trending With Tracy”! Matt Lincoln From CBS12 And I Wonder What’s Up With Macaulay Culkin’s Spoon Obsession!

First a brother….now a father!! Congrats to Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers and his wife Sophia Turner! They’re expecting their first baby!!!

Remember they were married in June in France, Sophia recently made a cute cameo in the Jo Bros vid – What A Man Gotta Do

They both have been super busy lately, with the Jonas Brothers on tour, with Sophia in the movie X-Men Dark Phoenix ….but they seem to make the most of their time together!

No word on the due date yet.

—————

Do you have sticky fingers when you’re out and about? Maybe take a cool glass from a bar, a coffee cup from a hotel in Rome…no I didn’t do that.

Celebs do it too! Macaulay Culkin has a collection of stolen spoons!