Trending With Tracy On CBS12 2/27/2020

Can you imagine Michael Scott as a kid in grade school? It’s gonna happen!

“The Office” is being turned into a children’s book. It’s called “The Office: A Day at Dunder Mifflin Elementary” . . . and it’s about a young Michael Scott aiming to become the “world’s best line leader.”



All the other characters will be his classmates, Pam, Jim, Dwight, it will be interesting to see how they portray Meredith – she’s always the one boozing it up!

The book is being released on October 6th, but you can pre-order your copy now for $17.99.

—————

Girl Scout cookie time! Honestly, I haven’t seen them out as much as I have in the past!

Jennifer Garner wants you to buy from her daughters troop and will MAIL them to you wherever you live!!!!

She actually went on her Instagram to help people – like me – find girl scouts in their area – but yes, also added email her and she’ll send you a box of her personal stash.

—————–

American Horror Story!!! Season 10 on FX I’m ready! While I miss Jessica Lange who was in the first 8 seasons….

Season 10 is welcoming – Macaulay Culkin!

Series co-creator Ryan Murphy spilled the Macualay beans yesterday on his Instagram also letting us know that fan favs Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson will be back! They sat out last season – “1984” – which was a deliciously gory season of kids at summer camp getting slaughtered and coming back to repeat the horror!