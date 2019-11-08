Trending With Tracy On CBS12!

Collaborations are the best! Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello, Justin Timberlake and Lizzo, Adam Levine and Christina Aguilera!

Adam Levine just collabed with another great – but not from the music world, from the movies! Joe Pesci?!!? He’s putting out a new jazz album called “Still Singing” and Adam joins him on the song “Baby Girl” . Surprisingly – they sound AMAZING!!!

This is the 2nd album Joe has put out, 1 in 1968, the other a parody after My Cousin Vinny (Vincent LaGuardia Gambini Sings Just For You)

——————-

Whitney Houston’s BFF has a book coming out called “A Song For You: My Life With Whitney Houston” **Out next Tuesday**

We’ve all heard about Robyn Crawford over the years and now she’s telling her side and from what we’re hearing, it’s got some juicy stuff!

She confirms she and Whitney did have a romantic relationship before she hit major stardom.

The biggest story – she could be alive today if Eddie Murphy hadn’t stood her up for a date! Whit was devastated by the ghosting, so she fell into the arms of Bobby Brown . But that wasn’t the end of it!

Robyn says Eddie called Whitney on her wedding day telling her not to marry Bobby Brown…she did and we know the end of that sad story.

—————

Celebrity lives…we love to know what they’re doing, but sometimes they share TOO much…. Will Smith ….he vlogged his colonoscopy that he had done Lennar Foundation Medical Center in Coral Gables!

In the 20-minute clip, Will said “It’s 2019, gotta get our health right. There’s a certain amount of commitment and embarrassment involved with being healthy. You just gotta do it, man.”

The procedure was a success and it was a good thing he had it done! He facetimed with the Dr. a few days later who told Will they removed a polyp and that 95% of colon cancer cases are caused by the tissue they removed!