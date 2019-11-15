Trending with Tracy On CBS12!

After and amazing performance on the CMA’s the other night in Nashville, we’re hearing now that P!nk is taking a break from the biz!

We’re loving the reason – taking at least a year to focus on her family! She’s a Mom of 2, Willow and Jameson , both in school, and her husband – profession motocross guy Carey Hart has decided he wants to get back INTO his career.

They’ve been married 14 years and have only filed for divorce once!

—————

People’s Sexiest Man Alive is a busy guy these holidays! John Legend will be the entertainer at the holiday window unveiling at Bloomingdale’s in New York City next Friday! He’ll be doing songs from his new A Legendary Christmas: The Deluxe Edition .

Holiday windows are a big deal in NYC, they’ve been doing it since 1930!

The theme this year – An Out Of This World Holiday ! Bringing the mystery of the cosmos to earth with iridescent holographic shopping bags, gift boxes, and a special catalog featuring Bloomingdale’s favorite items of the season.”

Idina Menzel will perform a song from the Frozen 2 soundtrack, and of course music from her second Christmas album, “Christmas: A Season of Love.”

——————–