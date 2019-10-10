Trending With Tracy On CBS12 Thursday Edition!

Elton John has a new memoir coming out next Tuesday called “Me: Elton John” , but so far, he is only dishing on other celebs and not so much himself!

He talked about the Queen slapping her nephew, as a joke. He talked about Rod Stewart ‘s way of breaking up with girlfriends – he’d leave a note and an airline ticket on the bed…

Most recently we’re hearing about the difficult time he had on his co-headlining tour with Tina Turner back in 1997!

Tina alleged suggested clothes that would make him look, “less fat” , and she didn’t want him to play “Proud Mary” in which he said “take your song and stick it up your……”



The Acid Queen was NOT playing with the Pinball Wizard!

—————-

Today is Mental Health Day and Prince Harry has teamed up with Ed Sheeran for a special project! He teased us with a little instagram post yesterday, telling us we need to tune in to something special today! So check Sussex Royal ‘s instagram later today to find out what the collaboration could be!

—————–

Janet Jackson ….she’s just like us! She was seen cruising through the JFK airport in NYC the other day!

She’s doing a few shows in Hawaii and that was where she was heading! Could you imagine seeing a celeb just cruising through the airport?