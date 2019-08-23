Trending With Tracy on CBS12! What’s Hot Today!?

Taylor Swift’s new album Lover came out today and had pre-sales over a million so who knows – her biggest album EVER!? We’ll have to wait and check the numbers!

Did you hear she’s looking for a new love nest for her and current beau Joe Alwyn? Just a nice little London $30 million home! She really wants 2 kitchens and lots of room to entertain! I don’t even want my one kitchen!

She is also performing on the MTV VMA’s on Monday – first performance there in 4 years and they’re saying it’s a WORLD PREMIERE PERFORMANCE!

————–

Miley Cyrus who never defends anything she does because she’s Miley has had it with the people who think she’s the one to blame for the end of her marriage to Liam Hemsworth. She went on Twitter yesterday and said –

“I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.”

Near the end she said – she had to make a healthy decision for herself to leave a previous life behind.

—————-

While Harry & Meghan are taking private jets with their son Archie, the future KINGS of England are taking the whole family to Scotland on a budget airline!

So budget in fact, that the family of 5 flew there for $450! About $90 a ticket!

Apparently people didn’t even know the Royal Family were on the plane!

Harry and Meghan have received criticism for taking a lot of private jet trips this summer.