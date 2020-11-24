Trevor Noah to Host 2021 Grammy Awards

The 2021 Grammy nominees were announced today (Tuesday) at 12 noon EST. Music’s biggest night will be hosted by Trevor Noah. Trevor said, as a one-time Grammy nominee I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award. Trevor was nominated at the 2020 Grammy’s in the best comedy album category and lost to Dave Chappelle. The Grammy’s will be held on January 31st on CBS. What do you think of Trevor Noah hosting the 63rd Grammy Awards?