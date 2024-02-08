Trevor Rabin releases demo version of “Fragile” from deluxe edition of ‘Rio’

InsideOut Music

Yes guitarist Trevor Rabin released his latest album, Rio, back in October, and now, he’s giving fans some more music.

The rocker is out with a deluxe edition of the album featuring three new songs: “Spek & Polly,” “Georgia” and the just released demo version of song called “Fragile.”

“I’m particularly pleased with the space, in terms of production, and happy with the simplicity of the lyric,” Rabin says of “Fragile.” “Life is harsh, fickle and Fragile. My intention regarding the guitar solo was for it to drip onto the ‘page’ so to speak.”

You can listen to “Fragile (Demo)” now via digital outlets or on YouTube.

Rio is Rabin’s first solo album of vocal material in 34 years, his last being 1989’s Can’t Look Away. The deluxe edition is available as a limited edition CD+Blu-ray set and as a red two-LP + Blu-ray set. Both are available to order now.

