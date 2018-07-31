Trial begins for ex-Trump aide Paul Manafort
Jul 31, 2018 @ 5:03 PM

Tuesday marks the first day of trial for former Trump aide Paul Manafort.

Prosecutors allege the defendant hid millions of dollars in income from lobbying for Ukrainian politicians while failing to pay taxes and spending the money on U.S. real-estate and personal luxury items.

Manafort has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of bank fraud and tax crimes.

This courtroom sketch depicts Paul Manafort, fourth from right, standing with his lawyers in front of U.S. district Judge T.S. Ellis III, center rear, and the selected jury, seated left, during the jury selection of his trial at the Alexandria Federal Courthouse in Alexandria, Va., Tuesday, July 31, 2018. A jury set to decide the fate of President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Manafort was selected Tuesday, and opening statements in his tax evasion and bank fraud trial were expected in the afternoon. (Dana Verkouteren via AP)

He also faces federal charges, including money-laundering conspiracy in which he is due in court for in September of this year.

Manafort is the first defendant in the Mueller probe to face trial.

Additionally, he is the only American charged by Mueller who chose to go to trial.

The Mueller investigation has primarily focused on Russia’s tampering in the 2016 Presidential election as well as whether the President made any attempts to obstruct justice.

However, neither topic is expected to be addressed in Manafort’s trial.

Last week, prosecutors went as far as saying they do not expect the word “Russia” even to be mentioned at all, according to reports. 

Nonetheless, the trial will center on Manafort’s Ukrainian consulting work and briefly touch on his involvement in the President’s campaign.

It remains unclear at this time whether the trial will affect President Trump.

Prosecutors are expected to call as many as 25 witnesses, five of which were granted immunity in exchange for testimony against Manafort.
The judge reportedly told jurors that the trial would last no longer than two weeks.

