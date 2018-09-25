Tuesday morning, the murder trial began for 22-year-old Melanie Eam who is accused of fatally stabbing her ex-boyfriend James Barry,21, in Loxahatchee, Palm Beach County on November 17, 2016.

Eam fled to a relative’s residence in Maryland after the stabbing, according to police.

Police say Eam confessed to the murder and provided clothing worn during the attack once confronted in Maryland.

The jury will hear the alleged confession tape during the trial.

Prosecutors called Eam a scorned woman and claim she acted out of hatred after Barry broke up with her in November of 2016.

Eam sat silently as prosecutors accused her of brutally stabbing Barry several times with a kitchen knife inside the Loxahatchee Acreage home he shared his mother before leaving her phone and fleeing

However, the suspect’s defense painted a very different picture alleging the young woman wasn’t the one who stabbed Barry but was in fact in the house and saw another person commit the crime.

The defense also explained her sudden departure by saying she was so frightened after witnessing her ex-boyfriend’s murder that she fled the scene.

As for the confession, the defense cited it as false due to fear and sleep deprivation.

Witnesses were called to the stand throughout the day Tuesday.

Eam is charged with second-degree murder and could face a life sentence if convicted.

The trial is expected to finish by the end of the week.

The post Trial begins for woman accused of fatally stabbing ex-bf in Loxahatchee appeared first on 850 WFTL.