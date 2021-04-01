Tribute to Paul McCartney's 'Ram' album, featuring ex-Wings drummer Denny Seiwell & others, arriving in May

Spirit of Unicorn Music

Paul McCartney isn’t the only musician celebrating the 50th anniversary of Ram, the 1971 album he recorded with his first wife, Linda. Along with the just-announced half-speed-mastered vinyl reissue of Ram that Sir Paul is releasing on May 14, a full-length tribute album featuring various of musicians covering the record’s tunes is due out the same day.

Ram On: The 50th Anniversary Tribute to Paul & Linda McCartney’s Ram, which you can pre-order now, was co-produced by former Wings drummer Denny Seiwell, who played on the original album, and veteran producer and session guitarist Fernando Perdomo.

Seiwell plays drums on most of the tracks on Ram On, which features new renditions of all of Ram‘s 12 songs, plus versions of “Another Day” and “Oh Woman Oh Why,” the A-side and B-side of a non-album single issued shortly before Ram‘s May 1971 release.

Over 100 musicians contributed to Ram On, including Elton John guitarist Davey Johnstone, former Heart bassist Dan Rothchild, Carnie Wilson of Wilson Phillips, Wilco‘s Pat Sansone, Pixies guitarist Joey Santiago, and Pink Floyd backup singer Durga McBroom.

Besides Seiwell, two other musicians who played on Ram also lent their talents to the project, guitarist Dave Spinozza and flugel horn player Marvin Stamm, who recreated their respective parts for “Another Day” and the chart-topping “Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey.”

A video trailer for Ram On that features segments of all of the album’s songs, information about who played on each track and quotes from some of the participating musicians has been posted on YouTube.

Released on May 17, 1971, Ram was McCartney’s second post-Beatles project. It peaked at #2 on the Billboard 200, and sold a million copies in the U.S.

Here’s the full Ram On track list:

“Too Many People” — featuring Dan Rothchild

“3 Legs” — featuring The Dirty Diamond and Durga McBroom

“Ram On” — featuring Pat Sansone

“Dear Boy” — featuring Adrian Bourgeois

“Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey” — featuring Bebopalula

“Smile Away” — featuring Timmy Sean

“Heart of the Country” — featuring Dan Rothchild

“Monkberry Moon Delight” — featuring Timmy Sean

“Eat at Home” — featuring Dead Rock West

“Long Haired Lady” — featuring Rob Bonfiglio and Carnie Wilson

“Ram On Reprise” — featuring Pat Sansone

“Backseat of My Car” — featuring Brentley Gore

“Another Day” — featuring Gordon Michaels

“Oh Woman Oh Why” — featuring Eric Dover and Lauren Leigh

“Too Many People (Slight Return)”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.