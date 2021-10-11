Tribute to Pink Floyd’s ‘Animals’ featuring members of Yes, Jethro Tull and more due in November

Purple Pyramid Records

A veritable menagerie of well-known musicians have lent their talents to a new tribute to Pink Floyd‘s classic 1977 concept album Animals that will be released November 19 on CD and digital formats.

Animals Reimagined: A Tribute to Pink Floyd includes contributions from former Yes keyboardists Rick Wakeman and Patrick Moraz, current Yes singer Jon Davison and bassist Billy Sherwood, longtime Jethro Tull guitarist Martin Barre, ex-Blue Öyster Cult bassist Joe Bouchard, and many others.

The album, which can be pre-ordered on CD and digitally now, also will be issued as a vinyl LP in 2022.

Among the other artists featured on the tribute project are theatrical psych-rock legend Arthur Brown, Vanilla Fudge/Cactus drummer Carmine Appice, Cutting Crew frontman Nick Van Eede, former Rainbow singer Graham Bonnett, UFO guitarist Vinnie Moore, Utopia bassist Kasim Sulton, Dream Theater frontman James La Brie and keyboardist Jordan Rudess, King Crimson drummer Pat Mastelotto, jazz-rock guitar great Al Di Meola, and Bauhaus‘ David J.

In advance of the album, a cover of the track “Dogs” recorded by Bonnett, Moore, Sulton, Rudess and Mastelotto has been released as a digital single.

Pink Floyd’s Animals was released in January 1977 and peaked at #2 on the Billboard 200. It has gone on to sell more than four million copies in the U.S. The album, which was written mostly by singer/bassist Roger Waters, featured lyrics that compares the classes of human society with three animals — pigs, dogs and sheep.

Animals Reimagined follows a similar star-studded project released in May that paid tribute to Pink Floyd’s 1975 Wish You Were Here album.

Here’s the Animals Reimagined: A Tribute to Pink Floyd track list, along with the musicians featured on each song and the groups they’re associated with:

“Pigs on the Wing 1” — Nick van Eede (Cutting Crew), Martin Barre (Jethro Tull)

“Dogs” — Graham Bonnet (Rainbow), Vinnie Moore (UFO), Kasim Sulton (Utopia), Jordan Rudess (Dream Theater), Pat Mastelotto (King Crimson)

“Pigs (Three Different Ones)” — James LaBrie (Dream Theater), Al Di Meola, Joe Bouchard (Blue Öyster Cult), Patrick Moraz (The Moody Blues/Yes), Billy Cobham (Mahavishnu Orchestra)

“Sheep” — Arthur Brown, Rick Wakeman (Yes), Jan Akkerman (Focus), David J. (Bauhaus/Love & Rockets), Carmine Appice (Cactus/Vanilla Fudge)

“Pigs on the Wing 2” — Jon Davison (Yes), Albert Lee, Billy Sherwood (Yes)

