Tropical Depression Kirk Weakens

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are watching several disturbances, but Tropical Depression Kirk is weakening as it moves rapidly westward across the Atlantic.

Forecasters do not believe Kirk will pose a problem to South Florida.

Meanwhile, Subtropical Storm Leslie is heading slowly southwestward with little change in strength expected in the next couple of days.

There is also a broad area of low pressure located between Bermuda and the Bahamas that has a chance of further development as it moves to the northwest.

We will keep an eye on that system for you.

