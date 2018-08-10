Tropical Disturbance Developing in Atlantic
By 850 WFTL
Aug 10, 2018 @ 1:03 PM

850 WFTL Storm Central is tracking a disturbance in the Atlantic.

The system has a 20 percent chance of formation over the next five days.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the area of disturbed weather is midway between Africa and the Lesser Antilles.

The conditions are expected to become conducive for some gradual development as the system moves west.

However, by the middle of next week, this area will move into an environment with strong wind shear so development may become limited again…it might be ripped apart.

