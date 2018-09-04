Tropical Storm Gordon Brings Hurricane Warning to Gulf Coast

Forecasters now say that Tropical Storm Gordon will likely be a hurricane by the time it hits the Gulf Coast and people in its path should prepare now.
Areas from Florida to the Louisiana coast are currently under a hurricane warning.

Air Force reconnaissance planes have found Gordon picking up steam, with maximum sustained winds now at 65 miles per hour.
Gordon is expected to hit the central Gulf Coast by tonight and parts of Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana could see as many as eight inches of rain and flash flooding.

Tropical Storm Gordon caused extensive beach erosion in South Florida which weather experts warn will continue.

