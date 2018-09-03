Tropical Storm Gordon forms in upper Florida Keys

Tropical Storm Gordon has formed near the upper area of the Florida Keys.

The storm is expected to bring rain to South Florida labor day.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Gordon has maximum sustained winds at 45 mph.

Early Monday, a Tropical Storm Warning was issued from the Golden Beach to Bonita Beach area, and for the Florida Keys from Craig Key to Ocean Reef, including Florida Bay.

Tropical Storm #Gordon has formed near the Upper Florida Keys, with maximum winds of 45 mph. Tropical Storm Warnings are coming for portions of south Florida and the Keys in a Special Advisory to be issued by 9 am EDT (1300 UTC). More: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 3, 2018

Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven was located 60 miles East South East of Marathon, Florida with top winds of 30 mph., as of 5 a.m. Monday morning.

Marathon, FL is near the center of the Florida Keys.

Tropical Storm Gordon is expected to bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds to South Florida and the Florida Keys.

“Rainfall potential of 2-4 will cause local neighborhood and street flooding.”

“Winds ESE 20-35+ mph will cause rough surf and a high rip current risk at our beaches.”