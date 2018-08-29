Tropical Wave Expected To Develop Over Weekend

It’s too early to tell whether a tropical wave off the coast of Africa will eventually impact Florida.

But forecaster Dennis Feltgen at the National Hurricane Center says additional development is expected and a tropical depression could form over the weekend as the system moves near the Cabo Verde Islands.

He cautions that just because the tropics have been quiet so far and forecasters have lowered expectations, it does not mean that we are in the clear.

As the peak approaches, Feltgen says September is usually the busiest storm month of the Atlantic hurricane season.

