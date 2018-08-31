Tropical Wave off Africa Could Become “Florence” Today

A tropical disturbance off the Coast of Africa could become Tropical Storm Florence today. The National Hurricane Center says the wave has a 60% change of development.
September is the most active time for storm formation during the Atlantic Hurricane Season. We have already had five named storms in 2018, Florence would be the sixth.
We have already had Alberto, Beryl, Chris, Debby, and Ernesto…none of which caused any problems for South Florida.

And a tropical wave near Puerto Rico will probably bring lots of rain for your Labor Day weekend. Forecasters say it has a 10% chance of development.

