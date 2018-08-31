A tropical disturbance off the Coast of Africa could become Tropical Storm Florence today. The National Hurricane Center says the wave has a 60% change of development.

September is the most active time for storm formation during the Atlantic Hurricane Season. We have already had five named storms in 2018, Florence would be the sixth.

We have already had Alberto, Beryl, Chris, Debby, and Ernesto…none of which caused any problems for South Florida.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Six has formed in the far eastern Atlantic. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Cabo Verde Islands of Santiago, Fogo and Brava. Full advisory: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/vg6aFdFpEa — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 30, 2018

And a tropical wave near Puerto Rico will probably bring lots of rain for your Labor Day weekend. Forecasters say it has a 10% chance of development.

The post Tropical Wave off Africa Could Become “Florence” Today appeared first on 850 WFTL.