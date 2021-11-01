Tropicana Has Created A Special Toothpaste?

I don’t know why everyone thinks that orange juice and toothpaste don’t mix . . . but that MIGHT change.

Tropicana is releasing a limited edition toothpaste, which supposedly doesn’t ruin orange juice. They say it offers, quote, “maximum O.J. flavor protection.”

A spokesperson said, quote, “It does not include sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) as an ingredient. [That’s] a cleaning agent prevalent in toothpaste that contributes to the bitter aftertaste from brushing your teeth with toothpaste and then drinking O.J.”

Unfortunately, the toothpaste isn’t for sale, yet . . . instead, they’re launching some kind of social media campaign where you can enter for a chance to win some.

The details will be announced today on Tropicana’s social media . . . but it apparently involves commenting on a particular post.

They claim this is not a stunt, and that the toothpaste is real and it’s “amazing.” If that’s the case, it’s hard to imagine them NOT offering it beyond this campaign, but for now there’s no info on future availability.

