Trouble On The Kelly Clarkson Show?!

Current and former employees of The Kelly Clarkson Show are accusing the show of having a hostile workplace; many of them think host Kelly Clarkson is utterly ignorant of this.

Employees reportedly referred to the show’s executive producer, Alex Duda, as a “monster,” and others in the business allegedly cautioned them against working with her, according to a recent Rolling Stone investigation. One recently fired ex-employee claimed a producer who answers directly to Duda shouted and cursed at them.

One person said, “This job deteriorated my mental health. It deterred me from wanting to work in daytime ever again. When I say I was traumatized, I was really traumatized.”

Another source added, “Kelly is fantastic. She is a person who never treats anyone with anything but dignity and is incredibly appreciative. I would be shocked if she knew. I’d be floored if she knew the staff wasn’t getting paid for two weeks of Christmas hiatus.”

Which manager was your most toxic supervisor ever? What did he or she do to you?