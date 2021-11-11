“Truly get to know” Bruce Springsteen by watching him take ‘The Late Show’ “Colbert Questionert”

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS Â©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc.

After Bruce Springsteen paid a visit to CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert a couple of weeks ago, The Boss appeared on the program again on Wednesday night in a new — likely pre-recorded — interview segment.

Springsteen took part in an installment of the program’s ongoing “Colbert Questionert” segment, during which host Stephen Colbert fires off 15 questions to a celebrity guest designed to help people “truly get to know” that star.

Here are some of the questions Bruce was asked, and his responses:

What is the best sandwich? “That’s easy. Three a.m. Peanut butter and jelly. Big glass of milk.”

What is the scariest animal? “[It] used to be the shark because I was a surfer…when I was younger, but I have been bit several times by a brown recluse spider…and they leave a nasty necrotic sore.”

Apples or oranges? “Apples.”

Have you ever asked someone for their autograph? “Yes. I was with my son watching the New York Yankees in 1998, and…we had a baseball that the whole team signed.”

What do you think happens when we die? “Individual consciousness, adios. But our souls and our spirits, I think, grow and live on with the people that we’ve loved and who’ve loved us and with people we’ve had impact on with our work or with our in our daily experience. So I’m going with that.”

Favorite action movie? “Vanishing Point.”

Favorite smell? “My wife, Patti.”

Least favorite smell? “Sulfur.”

Most used app on your phone? “Siri, how do I get to…?!”

You get one song to listen to for the rest of your life: What is it? “‘Summer Wind,’ Frank Sinatra.”

Describe the rest of your life in five words. “Damn, what a f****** ride.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.