As we move into the hotter days of summer, hard seltzer brand Truly has released a line of booze-filled ice cream and sorbet to cool you off this summer. The pints of hard ice cream come in four flavors, strawberry lemonade sorbet, mango lemonade sorbet, lemonade ice cream, and black cherry lemonade ice cream. If you like all the flavors they are available in a “spiked seltzer bundle.” What’s your go-to summertime refreshment?