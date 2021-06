We still have to wait until June 20th to celebrate the official first day of summer, but with the arrival of Truly’s Lemonade hard seltzer ice pops, it’s easy to pretend summer’s already here. The ice pops come in three flavors: Original Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, and Mango Lemonade. Truly’s pops contain 5% ABV. Which flavor sounds the best to you? Which hard seltzer brand is your favorite?