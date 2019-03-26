Trump admin asks court to remove Obamacare, entirely

The Trump administration is hardening its legal stance on Obamacare, now arguing that the law is entirely unconstitutional.

The issue is reportedly going to be the main subject of Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential election campaign.

The US Department of Justice said in a filing, Monday evening, that it supports a federal judge’s ruling that the entire Affordable Care Act should be overturned.

“The Department of Justice has determined that the district court’s comprehensive opinion came to the correct conclusion and will support it on appeal,” DOJ spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said in a statement.

The Justice Department shifted its stance, after arguing last year that some parts of the 2010 law, but not all, should be removed in a case brought by the state of Texas.

A federal district judge voided the law in a December ruling that is currently under appeal.

The DOJ’s latest filing and seemingly full support brings renewed attention to the Trump administration’s call for the complete removal of the Affordable Care Act also known as Obamacare.