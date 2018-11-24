Trump admin asks Supreme Court to fast-track transgender military ban

Friday, the Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to fast-track a ruling on the Pentagon’s policy of restricting military service by transgender people.

In Friday’s request, Solicitor General Francisco asked that a series of legal challenges to the policy be “consolidated and heard before the Supreme Court,” reports say.

The policy, announced by the President via Twitter in 2017, would reportedly block any of those who identify as the opposite of their biological sex from serving in the military.

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

….Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

….victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

The new policy would reverse the Obama-era decision which allowed transgender individuals to serve openly.

Nonetheless, it still allows transgender individuals to serve but only with the sex that they were assigned at birth.