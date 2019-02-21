Trump admin says AL woman who joined ISIS not citizen, cannot return to U.S.

An Alabama woman who joined ISIS and now wants to return to the U.S. with her 18-month-old son will not be admitted back into the country, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday citing that she is not a U.S. citizen.

“Ms. Hoda Muthana is not a U.S. citizen and will not be admitted into the United States,” Pompeo said in a statement. “She does not have any legal basis, no valid U.S. passport, no right to a passport, nor any visa to travel to the United States. We continue to strongly advise all U.S. citizens not to travel to Syria.”

President Trump took to Twitter to speak out about the matter shortly after Pompeo’s announcement writing:

I have instructed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and he fully agrees, not to allow Hoda Muthana back into the Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2019

Following her recent escape from ISIS and capture by Kurdish forces she publicly begged the United States to let her come back claiming the terrorist group brainwashed her.

The lawyer for Muthana’s family spoke with Fox News’ America’s Newsroom and said that his client’s daughter is “a U.S. citizen who wants to face the American legal system and pay her debt to society.”

(Watch the full interview in the video above.)

Muthana is currently being held at a refugee camp in northeast Syria.