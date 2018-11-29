Trump admin to announce bump stock ban

According to reports, the Trump administration is expected to announce the long-anticipated federal rule officially banning bump stocks in the next several days.

The bump-stock devices make it “easier to fire rounds from a semi-automatic weapon by harnessing the gun’s recoil to “bump” the trigger faster.”

Bump stocks have played a major role in some of the deadliest shootings in the U.S., first gaining national attention last year after a shooter in Las Vegas rigged his weapons with the devices to fire on concertgoers, killing 58 people.

Following the tragedy, President Trump vowed to outlaw the devices.

Earlier this year, the Justice Department submitted a proposed final rule that will make the devices illegal under federal law.

Under the new rule, bump stock owners would be required to destroy or surrender the devices to authorities.

Furthermore, members of the public will be given a 90-day period to turn in or discard their bump stocks, according to CNN.

The consequences for failing to abide by the proposed law remain unclear at this time.