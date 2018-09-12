Trump admin transferred about $10 million from FEMA to ICE, document alleges

According to a document released by Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon, funds worth nearly $10 million were transferred from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

However, the secretary for the Department of Homeland Security Tyler Q. Houlton took to Twitter to dispute the senator’s claims.

Additionally, Houlton explained the reasoning for the transferred money which the document displays.

Spokesperson, Jenny Burke also took to Twitter to confirm that FEMA called Sen. Merkley’s staffers to “inform them of the facts surrounding FEMA budget,” but alleges they were more concerned with “a TV hit.”

The post Trump admin transferred about $10 million from FEMA to ICE, document alleges appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Colin Kaepernick ‘I’m with Kap’ jerseys sell out in less than a day Student stabbed to death at Michigan high school Author of ‘How to Murder Your Husband’ charged with murdering husband Thanksgiving Turkey Supply Threatened by Florence South Florida’s Response to Hurricane Florence FDA Targets E-Cigs
Comments